Hyre sets two regional records

PIQUA — Brookville sprinter Coy Hyre etched his name into the regional record book with a pair of dominating performances at the Division II, Region 8 track meet last week at Piqua High School.

Hyre set new regional records in winning both the 100 and 200-meter sprints and qualified for state in both while helping his team to a fourth-place finish overall. The Blue Devils also won the 4×400 relay and Xavier Stacy placed fourth in the shot put to tally 35 points as a team.

Eaton, who has two state qualifiers, placed 16th with 14 points and Preble Shawnee finished 45th with three points.

Joining Hyre at state will be his teammate Stacy and the Blue Devils 4×400 relay team, as well as Eaton’s Devon Rader and Carson Shepherd.

Batavia won the regional title with 45 points, while Carroll was second with 44.33.

The regional meet was held on Thursday, May 23 and Saturday, May 25.

Hyre’s time of 10.51 seconds in the 100 bested the previous Region 8 mark of 10.71 set by Lamar Hargrove of Cin. North College Hill in 2012 and Nicholas Landis of Tippecanoe in 2006.

In the 200, his time of 21.20 broke a 42-year record which was held by Kevin McBroom of Col. Wehrle. McBroom’s time of 21.27 was set in 1982.

Stacy qualified to state for the first time with a personal best throw of 51 feet, 6 1/4 inches.

The 4×400 relay team set a school record of 3:21.16 en route to a regional title.

The Blue Devils chances of winning a second straight team title were hampered due to an injury suffered by senior hurdler Kory Davis on the first day of regional competition. With Davis — who was a regional qualifier in both the 110 and 300 hurdles as well as part of the Blue Devils top-ranked 4×100 relay team — healthy Brookville’s chances of a repeat would have greatly been increased.

The Blue Devils 4×800 relay team finished 13th with a time of 8:30.82 and Lucas Tipton finished 10th in the 800 with a time of 2:00.00.

For Eaton, Shepherd set a new personal best clearing 14-4 to tie for second place in the pole vault.

Rader also set a person best in the discus with a throw of 153-10. For both Shepherd and Rader this is their first time to qualify for state.

Eaton’s Wes Kitchin placed seventh in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.64. The Eagles 4×800 relay finished 12th in 8:29.24.

For Preble Shawnee, Cooper Shrout placed sixth in the shot put with a toss of 48-9 3/4 in his second regional appearance.

Case Roell finished 11th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:55.41. Tyler McKee was 13th in the high jump clearing 5-8 and the Arrows 4×800 relay team was 15th in 8:36.38.

In the Discus, Brody Lynch finished 10th with a throw of 135-10.

On the girls’ side, Brookville’s 4×800 relay team was 13th in 10:25.74 and Dylan Ballin finished 10th in the 3,200 in 12:07.86. Mallory Hoover also qualified in the high jump but did not compete.

For Eaton, Julianne Deaton finished 14th in the shot put with toss of 31 ½, while Delaney Deaton was 16th with a throw of 29-4.

In the Discus, Julianne Deaton was 10th with a throw of 99-2, while Delaney Deaton’s career ended in heartbreaking fashion as the senior fouled on all three of her preliminary attempts.

For Preble Shawnee, Sallie Montgomery finished 13th in the long jump with a leap of 14-11 ¼.

Ottawa-Glandorf won the girls team title with 68 points, while Bellefontaine was the regional runner-up with 60. No area girls team scored.

The state meet will be held Thursday, May 30 through Saturday, June 1 at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

Rader is scheduled to throw the discus at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Hyre will compete in the semifinal of the 100 at 9:55 a.m. His 200 semifinal race is set for 12:10 p.m. and the 4×400 relay team will run at 12:35 p.m. in the semifinals. All semifinal races will be held on Friday.

Stacy is scheduled to compete in the shot put at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Shepherd is scheduled to compete at 1 p.m. Friday.

Running event finals are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The 100-meter final is slated for 10:10 a.m. with the 200 set to begin at 11:50 and the 4×400 relay to be held at 12:25 p.m.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.