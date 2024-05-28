South’s Roell qualifies for state in 800-meter run

TROY — Twin Valley South junior Griffin Roell was the only area athlete to qualify for the state track meet in Division III.

Roell turned in a time of 1 minute, 57.29 seconds to finish third in the 800-meter run at the Division III, Region 12 track and field meet at Troy’s Memorial Stadium on Friday, May 24. Minster’s Jack Grieshop won the race in 1:55.47, while Ryan Halpin, also of Minster, finished second in 1:55.50.

The top four in each event at the regional meet qualify for the state meet.

The two-day event began on Wednesday, May 22 with finals in selected field events and semifinals in running events. The meet was postponed to Friday after severe weather forced the stop of competition after just a few running events.

National Trail’s boys 4×100 relay team of Tayten Reynolds, Jamison Watts, Chase Ruebush and Jody Wintrow set a new school record with a time of 44.47 to finish sixth.

The Blazers Josh Welz finished 11th in the discus with a throw of 132-3.

For Tri-County North, Colt Barnes placed eighth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.18, while Clint Barnes finished ninth in the high jump, clearing 5-10.

On the girls’ side, Twin Valley South’s Kelsie Maggard was the lone county participant. She finished 10th overall in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.58. She finished sixth in her heat, but did advance to the finals.

Marion Local won the boys regional team title with 85 points. Minster was second with 69. Twin Valley South finished 28th with six points, National Trail was 34th with three points and Tri-County North was 38th with one point.

For the girls, Fort Loramie was the regional champion with 86.5 points and West Liberty-Salem was runner-up with 62. No county team scored.

The state tournament will be held at Welcome Stadium in Dayton Thursday, May 30 through Saturday, June 1.

Roell is scheduled to run on Friday, May 31 at 7:45 p.m.

