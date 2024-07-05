Locals take top honors at National Junior Shorthorn Show

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI — Local junior exhibitors took top honors at the 2024 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference in Timonium, Maryland. Overall, a total of 782 animals were entered and 372 junior exhibitors traveled across the nation from 29 states to compete for the National Champion top honors from June 15- June 22.

The Bred & Owned Shorthorn Plus Female Show was judged by Taylor Frank There were 37 head evaluated with seven divisions.

Division VI Reserve Champion was AC RC Hot & Spicy, shown by Addison Campbell of Eaton.

Judging the Shorthorn Plus Female Grand Champion 1-5 winners was Blaine Rodgers. There were 101 head entered in the Shorthorn Plus Female show, with a total of eight divisions.

Third Overall ShorthornPlus Female and Division IV Champion were awarded to CF Mona Lisa 382 FER X ET, who is a SULL Ferrari 6597D and CF CSF Mona Lisa 934 Primo ET’s daughter. Jozie Beiser of Camden exhibited this April 2023 heifer.

To learn more, contact the ASA office or visit www.shorthorn.org or www.juniorshorthorn.com.