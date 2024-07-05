Preble grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, July 1, session:

Luke Thomas Dougherty, 504 Sycamore Drive, Eaton, assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest; Rebecca L. Rhoades, 10364 Main Street, Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dylan T. Clifford, 417 E. Welch Avenue, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Victor Burns, 4695 Hollansburg Road, Richmond, Indiana, abduction, abduction, domestic violence, strangulation and domestic violence; Geneva I. Lowe, 424 North Street, Gordon, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Connor Lee Albert Olsen, 317 Chestnut Drive, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs; Adam Danial Wooton, 106 Terry Court, Camden, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated possession of drugs.

Also: Anthony Dylan Polver, 716 Peggy Drive, Eaton, tampering with evidence, theft and criminal damaging or endangering; Steven Chad Jones, 563 Heather Drive, Apt. 13, Dayton, strangulation, domestic violence and resisting arrest; Kaydin W. Callahan, 1 West Second Street, West Alexandria, domestic violence and domestic violence; Franz A. Hardin, 133 Sandhurst St., Verona, assault and assault, and Jessica L. Bailey, at large, c/o Preble County Jail, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.