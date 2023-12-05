Mayor Joe Renner presided over the swearing-in of new Eaton Fire/EMS Division Chief Andy Bekemeier on Friday morning, Dec. 1. New EFD/EMS chief on duty

EATON — The City of Eaton’s Division of Fire/EMS officially has a new leader. Assistant Fire/EMS Chief Andy Bekemeier was sworn in as the new Eaton Fire/EMS Chief on Friday, Dec. 1.

Bekemeier replaces Chief Brian Smith, who served the division for over two decades, beginning as a volunteer. Smith has accepted an opportunity outside of the emergency services but will remain in Eaton, according to city officials.

Bekemeier, who has served as Assistant Fire/EMS Chief since October 2022, has over 16 years of experience in the fire service. He has been with the Eaton Fire /EMS Division since 2013 and was promoted first to lieutenant in January 2020 then to captain in August 2020 prior to becoming Assistant Chief.

He was sworn in before a crowd of public safety personnel, city staff and family Friday morning. Retired Mayor Joe Renner presided over the swearing-in.

“I am excited to step into this new role to continue to move the City of Eaton Fire/EMS Division forward and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me,” Bekemeier said following the ceremony. “I cannot thank those who have supported me throughout my career to this point enough, especially my family. I am looking forward to this new chapter in life.”

On Facebook earlier on Friday morning, former Chief Smith’s staff posted a “farewell to longtime staple in the department’s history.”

“Today, Chief Brian Smith says farewell to a department that he has been a staple at for 22-plus years,” it said. “Chief Smith started his career in the fire service with the City of Eaton first as a volunteer, then moving to a part time position, and then was instrumental in the successful consolidation of Eaton Fire Division and Eaton EMS into one department in the early 2000s. Chief Smith climbed thru the ranks to become one of the founding Battalion Captains during the consolidation, where he served many years. He spent countless hours training, teaching and helping guide the Fire Division to what it is today,” the message noted.

It continued, “Chief Smith was a key driving force into the construction of our training facility that is located at 391 W. Lexington Road. This facility is one-of-a-kind in the county, and was built from the ground up, coming from what once was only a dream and vision. Chief Smith from there was promoted to the rank of Fire/EMS Chief, where he has served the last part of his career. Chief Smith was a key conductor in Preble County Fire Chiefs, Eaton Rotary Club, the Preble County Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership program and many more throughout the county. Chief Smith’s drive for further education, and knowledge of history and fundamentals of the fire service, are all things that are very dear to him. Chief Smith will truly be missed around the City in his white car, and around the department.

“Congratulations on your next chapter of life, you will be missed,” his staff concluded. “We thank you for that lasting impressions, knowledge, wisdom and guidance you have given us over the years. We will take it from here, sir.”

“I want to thank the City of Eaton for giving me the chance to live my childhood dream,” Smith said. “The Fire/EMS Division has been a part of my life, all of my life. My grandfather was a volunteer firefighter for 25 years, and I was lucky enough to work with him for a year before he retired. It’s really a bittersweet feeling, and honestly hasn’t fully sunk in yet! While I have an opportunity to move on in a different direction, the Fire/EMS Division is in great hands with Chief Bekemeier. He is an excellent leader and an even better person.”

